United We Fall

A sitcom that follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. Bill's very judgmental live-in-mother and Jo's large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other's backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers, and especially their kids. Each episode will show that when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.