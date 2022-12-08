Not Available

50 Years of BBC News

  • Documentary
  • News

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of BBC News on television, this is a fascinating series of programmes that look back on the past five decades. Each programme is a 30-minute segment covering a decade, beginning with the 1950s. Providing insight into how BBC News is reported, each segment is narrated by one of the following key news figures: Charles Wheeler, Michael Buerk, Kate Adie, John Simpson and Jeremy Bowen. Also includes three extra programmes from 1953, 1963 and 2004 about how the news is produced.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images