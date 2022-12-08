50 Years of BBC News

Not Available

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of BBC News on television, this is a fascinating series of programmes that look back on the past five decades. Each programme is a 30-minute segment covering a decade, beginning with the 1950s. Providing insight into how BBC News is reported, each segment is narrated by one of the following key news figures: Charles Wheeler, Michael Buerk, Kate Adie, John Simpson and Jeremy Bowen. Also includes three extra programmes from 1953, 1963 and 2004 about how the news is produced.