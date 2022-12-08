50 Years of BBC Two Comedy

Not Available

50 Years Of BBC 2 Comedy celebrates the proud heritage the channel has in growing and supporting generations of successful comedy talent and making us laugh over five decades. From Fawlty Towers to The Wrong Mans, Spike Milligan to Shooting Stars, via The Office, M*A*S*H, Victoria Wood, The Fast Show and many, many others. Contributors to this two-hour-long look back at history include Armando Iannucci, Ricky Gervais, Prunella Scales, Vic & Bob, Michael Palin, Catherine Tate, Sanjeev Bhaskar, The Goodies, Terry Jones, Sarah Millican and Rebecca Front.