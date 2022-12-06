Not Available

More imaginative than usual kid's shows, 50/50 features two teams of 50 children from two different schools. Each child has a number between 1 and 50, and in certain rounds random numbers were picked, for example, number 17 and 42. The appropriate numbered contestants from each team come out from the audience to play a typical skill-based game (usually involving inflatables of some kind) on behalf of their school. The quiz elements either involve all 100 contestants at once, by pressing their buttons to choose the answer to a multiple-choice or True and False question, or by picking out an individual numbered player to answer a question.