Space Force

On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces. The Goal of the new branch is "to defend satellites from attack" and "perform other space-related tasks." Or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.
|Steve Carell
|General Mark R. Naird
|John Malkovich
|Dr. Adrian Mallory
|Ben Schwartz
|F. Tony Scarapiducci
|Diana Silvers
|Erin Naird
|Tawny Newsome
|Captain Angela Ali
|Jimmy O. Yang
|Dr. Chan Kaifang
