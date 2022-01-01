Not Available

Space Force

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

3 Arts Entertainment

On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces. The Goal of the new branch is "to defend satellites from attack" and "perform other space-related tasks." Or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.

Cast

Steve CarellGeneral Mark R. Naird
John MalkovichDr. Adrian Mallory
Ben SchwartzF. Tony Scarapiducci
Diana SilversErin Naird
Tawny NewsomeCaptain Angela Ali
Jimmy O. YangDr. Chan Kaifang

Images