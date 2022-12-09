Not Available

Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two with his own moral code returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case, only to discover there’s more work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.