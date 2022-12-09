Not Available

Set in the near future, Endlings is an action adventure series that tells the story of four foster kids who encounter an alien being that travels the galaxy collecting the last animal of any species before they become extinct. After saving the final elephant, an accident causes the alien ship to crash into the foster kids' farm. Now its up to Johnny, Tabby, Finn and Julia to fix the alien's ship and get it and its invaluable cargo off of Earth before government agents find and capture them all.