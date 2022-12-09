Not Available

His Dark Materials

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bad Wolf

Lyra is an orphan who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and turns into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. She is later joined on her journey by Will, a boy who possesses a knife that can cut windows between worlds. As she learns the truth about her parents and her prophesied destiny, the two young people are caught up in a war against celestial powers that ranges across many worlds.

Cast

Dafne KeenLyra Belacqua / Lyra Silvertongue
Ruth WilsonMarisa Coulter
James McAvoyLord Asriel Belacqua
Clarke PetersDr. Carne
James CosmoFarder Coram
Tyler HowittBilly Costa

Images

