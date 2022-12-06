Not Available

Lee Smart, talented Second City performer and friend of Colin Mochrie, stars in this satire-laced spoof of shows revolving around the quasi-supernatural, the unexplainable, and the mysterious. He perfectly portrays Garland Freewin, an arrogant, snobbish yet likable due to his smile and unassuming manner host of "The 5th Quadrant", where he and his team investigate sightings of mythical beasts, strange human beings, and bizzare occurences. However, the running gag is that the witnesses or victims have very little real proof for their circumstance which can usually be easily explained. However, the earnesty of the investigations add to the charming surreality and amusing parody.