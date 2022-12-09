David Makes Man centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by events in McCraney's own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive.
|Ade Chike Torbert
|Raynan
|Akili McDowell
|David
|Cayden K. Williams
|JG
|Nathaniel Logan McIntyre
|Seren Kelly
|Jordan Bolger
|Shinobi
|Phylicia Rashād
|Dr. Woods-Trap
