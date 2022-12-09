Not Available

David Makes Man

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

David Makes Man centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by events in McCraney's own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive.

Cast

Ade Chike TorbertRaynan
Akili McDowellDavid
Cayden K. WilliamsJG
Nathaniel Logan McIntyreSeren Kelly
Jordan BolgerShinobi
Phylicia RashādDr. Woods-Trap

Images