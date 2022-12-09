Not Available

Kengan Ashura

Director

Seiji Kishi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Netflix

Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Toki Taouma, nicknamed "Ashura," joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.

Cast

Tatsuhisa SuzukiTokita Ouma
Jun'ya EnokiCosmo Imai
Tetsu InadaJun Sekibayashi
Hayato KanekoIchirou Nakata
Daisuke HirakawaKenzou Yamashita
Yumi UchiyamaKaede Akiyama

