Not Available

’60 Minutes+’ is an exclusive new program on Paramount+ from ’60 MINUTES’, the most successful television news broadcast in history. The show is tailored for a growing younger audience, and offers hard-hitting investigative reports, feature segments, and profiles of people in the news in short documentary-style segments. Correspondents include Enrique Acevedo, Wesley Lowery, Laurie Segall, and Seth Doane. ’60 Minutes+’ premieres March 4th, 2021 on Paramount+.