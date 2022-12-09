Not Available

The Spanish Princess

  • Drama
  • History

New Pictures

Catherine of Aragon is the Princess of Spain, who has been promised the English throne all her life. She arrives in a rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her ladies-in-waiting Lina and Rosa. When her husband dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine until she sets her sights on the new heir, the future King Henry VIII.

Charlotte HopePrincess Catherine of Aragon
Stephanie Levi-JohnLina de Cardonnes
Nadia ParkesRosa
Aaron CobhamOviedo
Harriet WalterMargaret Beaufort
Laura CarmichaelMaggie Pole

