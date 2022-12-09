The Spanish Princess

Catherine of Aragon is the Princess of Spain, who has been promised the English throne all her life. She arrives in a rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her ladies-in-waiting Lina and Rosa. When her husband dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine until she sets her sights on the new heir, the future King Henry VIII.
|Charlotte Hope
|Princess Catherine of Aragon
|Stephanie Levi-John
|Lina de Cardonnes
|Nadia Parkes
|Rosa
|Aaron Cobham
|Oviedo
|Harriet Walter
|Margaret Beaufort
|Laura Carmichael
|Maggie Pole
