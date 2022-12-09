Not Available

66th and Broadway

    Taped at the Tisch WNET Studios at Lincoln Center, 66th & Broadway is a new pilot series featuring cabaret veterans Jennifer Sheehan and KT Sullivan in captivating performances. Jennifer’s show features time-honored classics from the great American Songbook composed by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Comden and Green, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim. KT, the Artistic Director of the prestigious Mabel Mercer Foundation, epitomizes the style of a world-class cabaret performer.

