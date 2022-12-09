Not Available

Mrs. America

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FX Productions

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly. Through the eyes of the women of that era - both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus - the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Cast

Cate BlanchettPhyllis Schlafly
Rose ByrneGloria Steinem
Sarah PaulsonAlice
Uzo AdubaShirley Chisholm
Melanie LynskeyRosemary Thomson
Tracey UllmanBetty Friedan

