Years and Years

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Red Production Company

Years And Years follows the Lyons, a busy Manchester family. Daniel’s getting married to Ralph, Stephen and Celeste worry about their kids, Rosie’s chasing a new fella and Edith hasn’t been home for years. Presiding over them all is Gran, the imperial Muriel. But when their lives all converge on one crucial night in 2019, the story accelerates into the future, following the lives and loves of the Lyons over the next 15 years.

Cast

Emma ThompsonVivienne 'Viv' Rook
Russell ToveyDaniel Lyons
Rory KinnearStephen Lyons
T'Nia MillerCeleste Bisme-Lyons
Anne ReidMuriel Deacon
Jessica HynesEdith Lyons

