7 Brave Ones. Mamont Cup 2016

In the documentary web series, a team of three actors, a motorcycle cafe owner, a photographer and an Esquire reader goes to the Putorana Plateau. This is an ancient, dangerous and picturesque place, untouched by civilization. The plateau is located in Siberia beyond Norilsk, which cannot be reached by train or plane. There is no Internet or telephone connection. "Seven brave" without preparation go in search of the" pole of inaccessibility " — the most remote point from cities in Russia, which was conquered by a few.