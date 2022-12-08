7 Brothers

Not Available

An animated web series created by acclaimed filmmaker John Woo, (Mission Impossible 2; Face-Off). Six hundred years ago, a mighty treasure fleet set out to sail the oceans of the world. They reached every continent, and discovered every land long before history's great explorers stole credit for their feats. Now, in modern day Los Angeles, seven men with nothing in common but their destinies are drawn together in the service of a mysterious young woman. An ancient prophecy must be fulfilled. Something terrible is reaching out across the centuries. There's a world to be saved, and the only hope for us all is a power too terrifying to be used.