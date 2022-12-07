7 Days (2009)

Not Available

It’s Friday night and it’s been a big week. There’s been stupid news, big news, unbelievable news and news about us right here in New Zealand. Enter Jeremy Corbett and two teams of New Zealand’s finest comic talent to blast the news out of the water, dissect it, lambast each other and have fun! This is 7 Days, a Friday night comedy satire show where our best stand-up comedians aren’t afraid to do what they do best – take the piss out of everything, but mostly all the news of the week and each other.