7 Days In Life

Criminal Investigation Department officer CHIU CHIN-LUNG (Bosco Wong) follows some kidnappers to a hotel. No sooner has he got there than the authority announces the closure of the hotel after a guest there has contracted the H1N1 virus. He runs into all sorts of people at the hotel, including YIK CHO-ON (Steven Ma) who pretends to be a Thai-Chinese jeweler and his partner WONG KAR-YUE (Sonija Kwok). Although LUNG knows that ON has nothing to do with the kidnapping, he believes something sinister is going on with LUNG and YUE. He joins hand with blundering reporter TONG CHING (Joyce Cheng) and compensated-dating girl AUYEUNG KA-KA (Lo Man Chong) to probe into case and the pair. As they go deeper, they are not only astonished by the guests’ stories but also their identities. The 7-day closure will end soon. Will LUNG be able to find the hostage? Will the guests have a different outlook at life when they return to their normal life?