Kids, bills and work - in marriage it's the little things that sometimes lead to big problems - and the solutions are found in the last place most couples look. Could the bedroom be the answer to marriage survival? What do women really want when it comes to sex? As a new generation of women talk openly about sex, marriage and relationships, Lifetime is at the center of this cultural conversation with the all-new reality series 7 Days of Sex. Each week we follow two couples whose marriages are at a crossroad and who have agreed to have sex for seven consecutive days before giving up altogether. They might just find the answers to all their problems lying right between them, under the covers.