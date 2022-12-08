Not Available

Dark, twisted and wildly entertaining, 7 DEADLY SINS proves that truth really is stranger than fiction. Acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (SUPERSIZE ME) presents an outrageous, modern day interpretation of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride. Each episode presents a story around one of the sins that is so extreme you won't believe it's non-fiction. It's humanity like you've never seen it, and you won't be able to look away.