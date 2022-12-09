Not Available

Amber and Trent Johnston are living the American dream. They have been happily married for 14 years and have five children ranging from 6 to 13 years old. On paper, they might seem like your average family...yet in person, they attract a lot of attention.... because all seven members of the Johnston family – Amber, Trent, their two biological children, Jonah and Elizabeth, as well as their three adopted children, Anna, Emma and Alex – happen to have Achondroplasia Dwarfism. Together, these spunky seven make up the largest known family of Achondroplastic dwarfs in the world, and even describe themselves as "the real life seven dwarfs." Tune in for a sneak peek of 7 Little Johnstons on Sunday, April 14th at 10/9c. (Source: OWN)