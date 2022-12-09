Allen V. Farrow

The series will explore the scandals behind the relationship including the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.
|Dylan Farrow
|self
|Woody Allen
|Himself (archive footage)
|Mia Farrow
|self
|Ronan Farrow
|self
|Carly Simon
|self
|Carly Simon
|self
View Full Cast >