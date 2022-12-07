71 Degrees North

Not Available

Kate Thornton and Gethin Jones present a brand new adventure reality series in which 10 celebrities go on a spectacular and challenging race deep into the Arctic Circle. The stars taking part are Shane Richie, Andrew Castle, Gavin Henson, Michelle Mone, Susie Amy, Diarmuid Gavin, Lauren Socha, Konnie Huq, Marcus Patric and Joe Absolom. Their journey begins with an action-packed dog sled race to win a night in the warm. Then they face a mid-winter swim in the icy waters of a Norwegian fjord - wearing just swimsuits. Each week the group must vote for one person to leave the expedition. Who has what it takes to survive the extreme conditions and make it to the end of the trek?