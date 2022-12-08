Not Available

Every detective knows that the first 72 hours after a crime are crucial to solving it, even if it sometimes takes years to put the criminal away. 72 Hours: True Crime focuses on true cases drawn from the files of police and forensic scientists. Shot in a "nouveau noir" style, 72 Hours combines dramatic recreations with dynamic documentary footage of real people who were involved in each case. The result is a riveting series about the twists and turns in a criminal investigation and the clever techniques used to solve these true crime thrillers.