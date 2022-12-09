Not Available

Industry

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bad Wolf

In the cutthroat world of international finance, a group of young graduates compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London. The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs and ego as it is by deals and dividends.

Cast

Myha'la HerroldHarper Stern
Harry LawteyRobert Spearing
Charlotte Callaghan
Nabhaan RizwanHari
David JonssonGus Sackey
Freya MavorDaria

Images

