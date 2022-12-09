In the cutthroat world of international finance, a group of young graduates compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London. The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs and ego as it is by deals and dividends.
|Myha'la Herrold
|Harper Stern
|Harry Lawtey
|Robert Spearing
|Charlotte Callaghan
|Nabhaan Rizwan
|Hari
|David Jonsson
|Gus Sackey
|Freya Mavor
|Daria
