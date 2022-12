Not Available

The Misery Index will feature two teams, each with one contestant and two Impractical Jokers. Teams will compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events on a scale of 1-100 based on the “Misery Index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. Starring the Impractical Jokers (Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano) and hosted by Jameela Jamil.