Homecoming

Not Available

It is the story of Nasim, who is returning home quickly after years abroad, after she’s been informed that her father is in a coma due to a horrific accident. The young woman lived for seven years in Australia and tried to build new dreams, but since returning to the homeland, she was surprised to find the ghost of the past still chasing her. Juveniles are accelerating and more than one crime is being pursued by Detective Karim. When the latter encounters a breeze that beats his heart, will he be able to play his role in the investigation properly, or will love win over duty? What is the story of the novel "Death Before Midnight", published by Nasim, which ranked as bestseller?