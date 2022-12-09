Not Available

8-Bit Philosophy, the show where video games make you smart. Want to learn about Marxism through Mario Bros.? Or Plato’s Allegory of the Cave through Zelda? Or how about the Myth of Sisyphus through Donkey Kong? 8-Bit Philosophy is your go-to resource for learning about fundamental philosophy concepts through the lens of classic 8-bit video games. Get introduced to philosophers including Jean-Paul Sartre, Niccolò Machiavelli, Friedrich Nietzsche, Martin Heidegger, Socrates, Zeno of Elea, René Descartes, Søren Kierkegaard, Immanuel Kant, and more!