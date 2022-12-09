Not Available

800 Words

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

South Pacific Pictures

A recently widowed father, quits his job as a popular 800 word columnist for a top selling Sydney newspaper. Over the internet he buys a house on an impulse in a remote New Zealand seaside town. He then has to break the news to his two teenage kids who just lost their mum, and now face an even more uncertain future. But the colourful and inquisitive locals ensure his dream of a fresh start does not go to plan.

Cast

Erik ThomsonGeorge Turner
Melina VidlerShay Turner
Benson Jack AnthonyArlo Turner
Jonathan BrughMonty
Cian Elyse WhiteHannah
Anna JullienneKatie

