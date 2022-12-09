Not Available

Pacific Rim: The Black

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Polygon Pictures

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

Cast

Gideon AdlonHayley Travis (voice)
Calum WorthyTaylor Travis (voice)
Erica LindbeckLoa (voice)
Victoria GraceMei (voice)
Andy McPheeShane (voice)

