2012

Academy AwardÂ®â€“nominated director/writer Peter Hedges ("Dan in Real Life,"What's Eating Gilbert Grape") brings enchantment to the screen with "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," an inspiring, magical story about a happily married couple, Cindy and Jim Green (Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton), who can't wait to start a family but can only dream about what their child would be like. When young Timothy (CJ Adams) shows up on their doorstep one stormy night, Cindy and Jim-and their small town of Stanleyville-learn that sometimes the unexpected can bring some of life's greatest gifts.