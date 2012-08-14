2012

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 2012

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Academy AwardÂ®â€“nominated director/writer Peter Hedges ("Dan in Real Life,"What's Eating Gilbert Grape") brings enchantment to the screen with "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," an inspiring, magical story about a happily married couple, Cindy and Jim Green (Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton), who can't wait to start a family but can only dream about what their child would be like. When young Timothy (CJ Adams) shows up on their doorstep one stormy night, Cindy and Jim-and their small town of Stanleyville-learn that sometimes the unexpected can bring some of life's greatest gifts.

Cast

Joel EdgertonJim Green
Ron LivingstonFranklin Crudstaff
Rosemarie DeWittBrenda Best
CJ AdamsTimothy Green
Patrick BrouderDash Best
Chan CreswellBilly CrudStaff

