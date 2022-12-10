Not Available

Katla

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

RVK Studios

One year after the outbreak of a violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of VÃ­k has been dramatically disturbed with the eruption still active. The ice near the volcano has been melting, the area has been evacuated and only a few remaining people manage to provide the necessary community service in the village, which is now only accessible by crossing the MarkarfljÃ³t river. The grand area has turned out to be somewhat apocalyptic and VÃ­k is declared a danger zone. Mysterious elements, that have been deeply frozen into the glacier from prehistoric times, start to emerge from the melting ice with consequences no one could ever have foreseen.

Cast

Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð
Íris Tanja FlygenringÁsa
Ingvar Eggert SigurðssonÞór
Þorsteinn BachmannGísli

