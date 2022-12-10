One year after the outbreak of a violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of VÃk has been dramatically disturbed with the eruption still active. The ice near the volcano has been melting, the area has been evacuated and only a few remaining people manage to provide the necessary community service in the village, which is now only accessible by crossing the MarkarfljÃ³t river. The grand area has turned out to be somewhat apocalyptic and VÃk is declared a danger zone. Mysterious elements, that have been deeply frozen into the glacier from prehistoric times, start to emerge from the melting ice with consequences no one could ever have foreseen.
|Guðrún Ýr Eyfjörð
|Íris Tanja Flygenring
|Ása
|Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
|Þór
|Þorsteinn Bachmann
|Gísli
