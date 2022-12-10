Not Available

One year after the outbreak of a violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of VÃ­k has been dramatically disturbed with the eruption still active. The ice near the volcano has been melting, the area has been evacuated and only a few remaining people manage to provide the necessary community service in the village, which is now only accessible by crossing the MarkarfljÃ³t river. The grand area has turned out to be somewhat apocalyptic and VÃ­k is declared a danger zone. Mysterious elements, that have been deeply frozen into the glacier from prehistoric times, start to emerge from the melting ice with consequences no one could ever have foreseen.