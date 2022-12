Not Available

Detective Steve Carella worked at the 87th Precinct, along with a line-up of typical police detectives, such as the rookie and the seasoned old-timer. His wife Teddy (played by Gena Rowlands) added a personal side to the stories. Made by Hubbell Robinson Productions Broadcast History September 25, 1961 to April 30, 1962 NBC Mondays at 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. (Replays were seen through September 10, 1962)