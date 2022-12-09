Not Available

The Flight Attendant

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yes, Norman Productions

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

Cast

Kaley CuocoCassandra Bowden
Michiel HuismanAlex
Colin WoodellBuckley
Michelle GomezMiranda
Zosia MametAnnie
Merle DandridgeKim

View Full Cast >

Images