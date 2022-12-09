8e feu, Les autochtones

Not Available

The series argues that there is an urgent need to overhaul the relationship that Canada has maintained for 500 years with its Aboriginal peoples, bogged down in colonialism, conflicts and denial. . It introduces us to an amazing new generation of Native people who turn prevailing prejudices and stereotypes on their heads. We'll meet up-and-coming thinkers, activists, artists and leaders. We'll examine the best ways to change the situation. But best of all, we'll see a proposed road map for building an honourable relationship with the Aboriginal peoples of Canada.