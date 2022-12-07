9 By Design

Not Available

Bob and Cortney Novogratz are the owners of Sixx Design in New York. The couple for years had taken wrecked buildings and made them fabulous, living in them for a while, then selling and moving on. After a few such exchanges, they decided to make it the family business, and Sixx Design was born. Why Sixx? Well, both from large Southern families themselves, they decided they wanted a lot of children. And at the time they created the company, they had six, including two sets of twins. Cameras follow the couple as they try to find a balance between the demands of their increasing brood and their high-stress occupation, with demanding clients, deadline issues and construction challenges. From a 24-room hotel on the Jersey Shore to a glass house in Manhattan, Bob and Cortney renovate, reinvent and recharge the spaces, putting their unique stamp on the living areas for top dollar.