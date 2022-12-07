Not Available

9 End 2 Outs

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Choi Seong-beom

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

IJ Entertainment 02

The drama is about love of singles in their 30s. Hong Nan Hee is an ordinary worker at a publishing firm, she's a girl who always falls in and out of love since she was young until she realizes that an old classmate and her best friend, Byun Hyung Tae, has always been there for her. Hyung Tae may seem to be a good catch in the eyes of many women but he's only a cowardly boy to Nan Hee whom he grew up with. '9 End 2 Outs' is using the baseball theme to compare to the fates and lives of the people in love.

Cast

Soo-AeHong Nan-hee
Lee Jung-JinByun Hyung-tae
Lee Tae-sungKim Jung-joo
 Hwang Ji-hyeonYoon Sung-ah
Lee Sang-wooLee Joon-mo
Jo Eun-JiKim Choon-hee

