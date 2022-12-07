Not Available

The drama is about love of singles in their 30s. Hong Nan Hee is an ordinary worker at a publishing firm, she's a girl who always falls in and out of love since she was young until she realizes that an old classmate and her best friend, Byun Hyung Tae, has always been there for her. Hyung Tae may seem to be a good catch in the eyes of many women but he's only a cowardly boy to Nan Hee whom he grew up with. '9 End 2 Outs' is using the baseball theme to compare to the fates and lives of the people in love.