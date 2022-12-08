Not Available

Hiroko Tsukuura, the owner of a popular bakery shop, is found dead on a trail near her home. Her head was bludgeoned by a metal bat. People believe her killer was someone that held a grudge against her. Tsunehiko Watase (Watase Tsunehiko) wonders why her killer kept hitting her on the back of her head. 3 years ago, Hiroko Tukuura beat her husband to death with a metal bat. She suffered from domestic violence. On the day she killed her husband, her husband beat her with the same bat. A young civil-rights attorney defended Hiroko Tsukuura and she was able to walk free. After that horrific incident, she began using her maiden name and became successful. Shiho Komiyama (Hada Michiko) orders the #9 investigation team to investigate this case and also what happened 3 years earlier. Yasushi Aoyagi (Fukikoshi Mitsuru) and Hideaki Yazawa (Taguchi Hiromasa) interviews bakery shop manager Noboru Sakuragi and his staff. They learn that ex-detective Yasunori Odawara, who handled the case 3 years ago, recently visited Hiroko Tsukuura. Meanwhile, Rintaro Kano and Naoki Asawa (Inohara Yoshihiko) visits Hiroko Tsukuura's ex-mother in law. Her former mother-in-law blamed Hiroko for her son's death and harassed her. The results from Hiroko's autopsy comes in and there are unexpected results. A hidden truth from 3 years earlier is revealed.