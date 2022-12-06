Not Available

9 to 5 is an American situation comedy based on the 1980 film of the same name. The series aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983, and in first-run syndication from 1986 to 1988. 9 to 5 features Rachel Dennison, Dolly Parton's younger sister, in Parton's role of Doralee Rhodes; Rita Moreno portrayed the Lily Tomlin role of Violet Newstead, and Valerie Curtin took the Jane Fonda role of Judy Bernly. In the second version of the show, Sally Struthers replaced Moreno. A total of 82 episodes were filmed. The first season was on film in front of a studio audience but switched to videotape for the next season. (Wikipedia)