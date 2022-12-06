90 Days of Love

Not Available

A bittersweet, epic tale of forbidden romance, 90 Days, Time to Love is the story of two people who find the courage to love each other only in the face of death. Thirty-year-old Ji Seuk is diagnosed with terminal cancer. With only three months to live, he must choose how he wishes to spend his days. Leaving behind his loveless marriage, he goes in search of his soulmate, the woman he's secretly loved for years—his cousin, Mi Yeon. The two fell in love many years before and share a powerful bond that spans time and distance. Unable to act on their feelings because of the societal ban, they went their separate ways and married other people. Now, with only ninety days left, Ji Seuk will do anything to spend time with Mi Yeon, and the pair fight for this precious time together in the face of their family and society.