The Capture

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Heyday Television

When soldier Shaun Emery’s conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again.

Cast

Holliday GraingerDI Rachel Carey
Callum TurnerShaun Emery
Ron PerlmanFrank Napier
Ben MilesCommander Danny Hart
Lia WilliamsDSU Gemma Garland
Laura HaddockHannah Roberts

