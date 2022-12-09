The Capture

When soldier Shaun Emery’s conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again.
|Holliday Grainger
|DI Rachel Carey
|Callum Turner
|Shaun Emery
|Ron Perlman
|Frank Napier
|Ben Miles
|Commander Danny Hart
|Lia Williams
|DSU Gemma Garland
|Laura Haddock
|Hannah Roberts
