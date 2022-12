Not Available

911: The Bronx follows a team of emergency room doctors in one of New York City's busiest hospitals — St. Barnabas Hospital in the south Bronx. The action never ceases as the doctors move swiftly from one life-threatening case to the next while still maintaining a surprising amount of heart and humor. Cutting-edge graphics take you literally under the patients' skin to see just what is going on inside the body during traumatic injuries and critical medical conditions.