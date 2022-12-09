Not Available

Madagascar: A Little Wild

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DreamWorks Animation Television

Madagascar: A Little Wild features the lovable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams.

Cast

Luke LoweMelman
Jasmine GatewoodKate
Eric PetersenAnt'ney
Candace KozakPickles
Johanna SteinMillie
Tucker ChandlerAlex

View Full Cast >

Images