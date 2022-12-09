Madagascar: A Little Wild features the lovable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams.
|Luke Lowe
|Melman
|Jasmine Gatewood
|Kate
|Eric Petersen
|Ant'ney
|Candace Kozak
|Pickles
|Johanna Stein
|Millie
|Tucker Chandler
|Alex
