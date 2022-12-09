Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Not Available

In 2006, American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate an improper access of the White House's network. When the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, Claire starts her own investigation.