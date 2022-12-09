The Miniaturist

There is nothing hidden that will not be revealed... On an autumn day in 1686, eighteen-year-old Nella Oortman knocks at the door of a grand house in the wealthiest quarter of Amsterdam. She has come from the country to begin a new life as the wife of illustrious merchant trader Johannes Brandt, but instead she is met by his sharp-tongued sister, Marin. Only later does Johannes appear and present her with an extraordinary wedding gift: a cabinet-sized replica of their home. It is to be furnished by an elusive miniaturist, whose tiny creations mirror their real-life counterparts in unexpected ways...
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|Petronella Brandt
|Romola Garai
|Marin Brandt
|Hayley Squires
|Cornelia
|Alex Hassell
|Johannes Brandt
|Sally Messham
|Hannah
|Paapa Essiedu
|Otto
