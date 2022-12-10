Not Available

96°C Café is set against the backdrop of a homely café, owned by married couple Liqiao (Desmond Tan) and Xijie (Paige Chua). When Xijie meets with an accident, she stops working at the café and things start to change. As Xijie becomes more forlorn and withdrawn, Liqiao over time develops an unlikely affinity with Yuchen (Julie Tan), a fine arts student hired to help out in the café. With an unexpected twist at the end of the mini drama, this is a contemporary love story which brings cheers and tugs at the heartstrings of viewers.