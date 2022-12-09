Perfume (2019)

Not Available

Min Jae-Hee is a middle aged woman. She is a housewife who has devoted her life to her family, but her family gets destroyed. Min Jae-Hee is furious at the world. Through a mysterious perfume, Min Jae-Hee's appearance suddenly changes to a beautiful young woman. She becomes a model with her new youthful appearance. Min Jae-Hee meets Seo Yi-Do (Shin Sung-Rok). He is a successful fashion designer, but a mean spirited person.