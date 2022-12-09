Not Available

Perfume (2019)

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Kim Sang-hwi

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Min Jae-Hee is a middle aged woman. She is a housewife who has devoted her life to her family, but her family gets destroyed. Min Jae-Hee is furious at the world. Through a mysterious perfume, Min Jae-Hee's appearance suddenly changes to a beautiful young woman. She becomes a model with her new youthful appearance. Min Jae-Hee meets Seo Yi-Do (Shin Sung-Rok). He is a successful fashion designer, but a mean spirited person.

Cast

Shin Sung-rokSeo Yi-Do
Go Won-heeMin Ye-Rin
Ha Jae-SookMin Jae-Hee
Cha Ye-ryunHan Ji-Na
Kim Min-KyuYoon Min-Seok
Jo Han-CheolKim Tae-Joon

View Full Cast >

Images