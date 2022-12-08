A 15-year-olds Blues

Not Available

Sanada Kohei is in his third year of junior high school, and is constantly bullied by three classmates, one of which happens to like the same girl that he does. Along with a troubled school life, Kohei doesn't get very good grades and his family life isn't too great either. The only company he keeps is that of flowers, and he has many potted flowers in his room that he takes care of. Kohei has already gone through ten tutors by the time that the drama takes place. Hip-hop singer ZEEBRA plays Shunsaku, his newest tutor. Shunsaku is not the usual kind of tutor; he's a bit perverted and throws Kohei around when he's being difficult. Ultimately, it's Shunsaku's influence that changes Kohei.